Andover tacks on late runs to knock off Bemidji

Apr. 29—ANDOVER — The Bemidji High School baseball team made a trip to Andover on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks lost to the Huskies 6-1 and dropped to 3-5 this season. BHS scored its lone run on a passed ball with two outs.

Andover tallied six runs on seven hits, including doubles from Grant Pieri and Caden Belisle. Jack Lundquist recorded two of the Jacks' six singles in the loss.

Gavin Kapaun pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs and five walks with two strikeouts. Jameson Kuzina picked up the win on the mound for Andover.

Andover 6, Bemidji 1

BHS 010 000 0 — 1-6-1

AND 102 030 X — 6-7-0

WP: Kuzina (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Kapaun (4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K)