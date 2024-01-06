Will Anderson, Laremy Tunsil are expected to play Saturday night

The Texans are set to have two key players against the Colts after listing them as questionable for Saturday night's game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Will Anderson and left tackle Laremy Tunsil are both expected to play in a game that will almost certainly determine a playoff spot in the AFC. The winner will be guaranteed at least a Wild Card entry into the postseason tournament.

Anderson has been dealing with an ankle injury and his presence is all the more important with sack leader Jonathan Greenard already ruled out. Tunsil will be playing through a groin injury.

The Texans also ruled out wide receiver Noah Brown and Robert Woods is listed as questionable with a hip injury, so the Texans bolstered their receiver group by elevating Johnny Johnson III from the practice squad. Johnson appeared in one game last season.