All-American Tyler Kolek among early entrants for 2024 NBA draft

Marquette senior guard Tyler Kolek declared for the 2024 NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline on Saturday, forgoing his last year of college eligibility.

Kolek was named a consensus second-team All-American after averaging a career-high 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 38.8% shooting from 3-point range. He became one of seven players in program history to be a consensus All-American selection.

The 6-foot-3 standout led the country in assists per game and was fourth in assist percentage (42.1). He is second in program history with 697 assists and is one of four Marquette players with at least 1,000 points and 600 assists in a career.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 195 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm.https://t.co/uwveD9fzdi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 30, 2024

Kolek is projected to be a first-round pick this year, given his ability as a floor general and overall feel for the game. He flourished in the pick-and-roll and fastbreak situations and showed that he could make every pass on the floor to set up his teammates.

The lefty will be able to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He will also likely be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or the draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire