Amari Cooper demolishes rookie in chess after being challenged

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper has found himself a nice home in Dallas with the Cowboys organization after starting his first few seasons with the then Oakland Raiders.

The Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Recently, it came to light that Parsons challenged Cooper to a chess match. Cooper won and left Parsons speechless, as can be seen in the video below.

Cooper first started playing chess in high school as part of an after school program, he told ESPN in 2020.

“I’m a real competitive person, so I’ll compete with you at just about anything, at just about any game,” Cooper said.

Being such a competitive athlete, Cooper took on Parsons challenge and ended up winning. He posted the final move to his Instagram story, where viewers could see Parsons’ disbelief.

#Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons called out Amari Cooper to a chess match. They played today. Cooper won. Parsons was left speechless. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/SfAwWZ6DoU — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2021

