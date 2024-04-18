Aly Khalifa, who played for Mark Pope at BYU, commits to Louisville basketball via portal

The rivalry is on between Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey and Kentucky's new leader, Mark Pope.

The Cardinals on Thursday landed a commitment from Aly Khalifa, who played for Pope at BYU, through the NCAA transfer portal.

Khalifa's commitment was announced via a report from On3's Joe Tipton, who said the 6-foot-11, 270-pound center plans to redshirt during the 2024-25 season.

Khalifa reportedly visited U of L on Thursday. It was one of the junior's three options for his final year of eligibility; the others being following Pope to Lexington or returning to the Cougars for another go-around.

Khalifa is Kelsey's fifth addition to a transfer portal haul that was seventh on 247Sports' national rankings before his pledge.

He joins Colorado senior guard J'Vonne Hadley, James Madison wing Terrence Edwards Jr., a redshirt junior, and two players from Kelsey's final Charleston team — junior guard Reyne Smith and freshman forward James Scott — on Louisville's 2024-25 roster.

The Athletic considered Khalifa the 129th-best transfer available as of Wednesday.

An Alexandria, Egypt, native, Khalifa appeared in 29 games (26 starts) for BYU during the 2023-24 season, his first with the Cougars.

He averaged 5.7 points per game on 38.6% shooting and went 29 for 92 (31.5%) from 3-point range. He grabbed 3.7 rebounds across 19.4 minutes per contest.

His best game of the season from a scoring standpoint was his 21-point performance during a loss to Texas Tech on Jan. 20. From an all-around standpoint, it was when he had 14 points, seven rebounds and as many assists to help BYU upset then-No. 11 Baylor on Feb. 20 in Provo, Utah.

What stands out the most about Khalifa's game is his playmaking ability. It's a big reason why college hoops statistician Evan Miyakawa's formula's rated him among the 35 most-impactful players in the country on the offensive end.

Khalifa finished second on the team in assists with 115, averaging just under four per game, and turned the ball over just 32 times. That gave him the best assist-turnover ratio (3.6) in the Big 12 — and the best in the country for a center.

"We talk about processing speed all the time," Pope said during an interview with BYU Sports Nation in January. "I don't really know how to coach processing speed and make huge inroads. You can always help people a little bit; but Aly just sees this game at a different speed than all the rest of us."

BYU finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 23-11 (10-8 Big 12) record and reached the NCAA Tournament for just the second time dating back to 2016. As a No. 6 seed, the Cougars were upset by No. 11 Duquesne in the first round. Khalifa was held scoreless across 16 minutes of run.

U of L will be Khalifa's third stop in his collegiate career; which began with him being named Conference USA Freshman of the Year during the 2021-22 season at Charlotte.

Across his three seasons at the Division I level, he's averaging 9.8 points per game on 49.6% shooting (37.2% from 3) to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists against 1.7 turnovers per contest. In total, he's appeared in 65 games, starting all but one.

Khalifa prepped for the college game at NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. One of Kelsey's assistants, Michael Cassidy, is an Aussie with ties to the program; which is located in his hometown.

As of Thursday, all of the Cards' scholarship players from the 2023-24 season had entered the portal, which is open through May 1.

At the time of publication, four had found new homes: Skyy Clark (UCLA), Tre White (Illinois), JJ Traynor (DePaul) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (N.C. State).

