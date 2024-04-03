Terrence Edwards Jr. commits to Louisville basketball, Pat Kelsey via transfer portal

Pat Kelsey's first non-Charleston commit through the NCAA transfer portal was an impactful one.

Terrence Edwards Jr. of James Madison, who was named this season's Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, pledged Wednesday to spend his final year of eligibility with Louisville men's basketball, according to a report from The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on X, formerly Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound redshirt junior wing joins two members of Kelsey's final Cougars team, junior guard Reyne Smith and freshman forward James Scott, as the third addition to the Cardinals' 2024 class.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 247Sports considered Edwards the 39th-best available player in the portal. After his commitment, U of L's portal haul moved to second in the country on the recruiting database's national leaderboard.

An Atlanta native, Edwards averaged 17.2 points on 42.7% shooting (34.3% from 3-point range) with 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists against 2.4 turnovers and across 30.3 minutes per contest during the Dukes' 32-4 season, which ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23, he was named the Sun Belt's Sixth Man of the Year.

Edwards appeared in 117 games for James Madison, starting 71, and leaves with career averages of 12.1 points on 46.2% shooting (36.8% from 3), 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists against 2.1 turnovers.

His best game to date was Feb. 28, when he scored a career-high 30 points during a win over Georgia State. It was one of his 32 double-digit performances of the 2023-24 season — and one of 10 games in which he scored 20 or more points.

Terrence Edwards Jr. helped lead James Madison to a first-round NCAA Tournament victory against Wisconsin. Edwards committed to play for Pat Kelsey at Louisville.

Edwards reportedly visited U of L before making his commitment. He also reportedly stopped by Florida State earlier in the week.

Other schools to express interest in the guard since he hit the portal, per a March 27 report from 24/7 High School Hoops, were Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Xavier.

As of Wednesday, all of the Cards' scholarship players from the 2023-24 season had entered the portal, which is open through May 1.

Terrence Edwards Jr. highlights: Watch Louisville basketball transfer portal commit

