Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ESPN 56 fight

Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg will square off in a featured light heavyweight clash at UFC on ESPN 56.

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg preview

Menifield (15-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) has been on a roll since 2022, winning four of his past five fights. His lone blemish was a majority draw against Jimmy Crute, which came about because a fence grab caused a one-point deduction. Aside from that, Menifield has wins over Askar Mozharov, Misha Cirkunov, Jimmy Crute, and most recenly Dustin Jacoby last December.

Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) also has been streaking upward since 2022 as he’ll enter UFC on ESPN 56 on a five-fight winning streak. Of those five wins, four in a row have been by stoppage (two knockouts, two submissions). Ulberg is coming off a third-round rear-naked choke submission win over Da Un Jung last September at UFC 293.

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg odds

With the fight drawing near, Menifield is listed as a -166 favorite and Ulberg a slight +130 underdog, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC on ESPN 56

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN/ESPN+

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie