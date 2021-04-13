Alligator interrupts mom watching son play in college golf tournament

Greg Hardwig, Naples Daily News
·1 min read

Kristen O'Brien was trying to watch her son Michael, who plays for the Florida Gulf Coast men's golf team, in a tournament at Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Estero, Florida, on Monday.

But something else wanted a look, too.

O'Brien captured video of an alligator crossing in front her cart during the tournament, which started Monday and concludes Tuesday for the Eagles, who have their highest-ever Golfstat ranking at No. 69.

"I'm just trying to watch my kid hit a golf ball around a few holes," she commented on Twitter with the video.

The gator crosses the cart path on its way to a nearby lake without stopping.

"Don't get closer, please," she says to her husband, Michael, who is driving the cart. "Why are you getting closer?"

"'Cause he's going away from us," he said. "He doesn't want anything to do with us."

O'Brien's son is a graduate transfer from Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia.

Greg Hardwig is a sports reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. Follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @NDN_Ghardwig, email him at ghardwig@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Alligator crosses in front of a golf cart during FGCU golf tournament

