Alex Perez vs. Tagir Ulanbekov back on for UFC Fight Night on June 15

It’s safe to say Alex Perez is making up for lost time.

Just days after knocking out Matheus Nicolau on short notice in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 headliner, Perez’s originally scheduled bout vs. Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Fight Night on June 15 has been rebooked. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie following an initial report from Eurosport NL.

After just one fight in almost four years, Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) will step into the octagon for the third time in 2024. The former title challenger lost a unanimous decision to unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev in March but made a less than two-month turnaround to replace Manel Kape against Nicolau this past Saturday. With the win over Nicolau, Perez snapped a three-fight losing skid.

Russia’s Ulanbekov (15-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is coming off back-to-back submissions over Nate Maness, and most recently Cody Durden at UFC 296 in December.

With the addition, the June 15 lineup includes:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Carli Judice

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand

Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson

Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns

Alex Perez vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

