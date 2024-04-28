UFC on ESPN 55 results: Alex Perez knocks out Matheus Nicolau with right hook

It’s been a tough and unlucky few years for former UFC title challenger Alex Perez, but Saturday night may have turned that around.

For the first time since 2020, Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) picked up a victory when he knocked out Matheus Nicolau (19-5-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a right hand at 2:16 of Round 2. The flyweight bout was the UFC on ESPN 55 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

With the victory, Perez wins for the first time since he defeated Jussier Formiga by leg kick TKO in June 2020. While that win was nearly four years ago, Perez had only competed three times since in losses to Deiveson Figueiredo, Alexandre Pantoja, and Muhammad Mokaev.

In defeat, Nicolau falls into a skid for the first time under the UFC banner. He was finished with strikes in his previous outing, a first-round loss to Brandon Royval.

The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 55 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

UFC on ESPN 55 Benitz vs Maheshate ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Hayisaer Maheshate def Gabriel Benitez via split decision UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Ivana-Petrovic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Petrovic vs Na ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Ivana Petrovic def. Na Liang via submission at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Chris-Padilla---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lliontop vs Padilla ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Ketlen-Souza----ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mann vs Souza ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Ketlen Souza def. Maarnic Mann via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Don'Tale-Mayes---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mayes vs Machado

Don'Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Austen-Hubbard---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Hubbard vs Figlak ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Victor-Henry---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Yahya vs Henry ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Uros-Medic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Means vs Medic ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

David-Onama---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Pearce vs Onama ufc on espn 55 faceoff

David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Jhonata-Diniz---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lane vs Diniz ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Karine-Silva---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 da Silvs vs Silva ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Bogdan-Guskov---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Spann vs Guskov

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Alex Perez- ufc on espn 55 weigh in

UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs Perez ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie