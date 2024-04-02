Alex Ellis by the numbers against San Antonio

San Antonio (1-0) defeated DC (0-1), 27-12, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas during Week 1 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol tight end Alex Ellis totaled three receptions for 28 yards for DC. He was targeted six times.

Ellis played for the Vols from 2011-15 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

He played in 26 games at Tennessee, including one start, recording 14 receptions, 232 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ellis was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

DC will next play on Sunday against Houston at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff between the Roughnecks and Defenders is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and will be televised by Fox.

