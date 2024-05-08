Alabama softball live score updates vs LSU at SEC Tournament

Alabama softball opens the 2024 Sec Tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a first-round game against LSU.

The ninth-seeded Crimson Tide (33-16) are coming off of a series loss at Auburn, 2-1, to close out its regular season. LSU (38-14), which is a No. 8 seed, is coming off of a series win against Liberty, 2-1, to close out its regular season. It ended conference play in a series with Arkansas April 26-28, which the Razorbacks won 2-1.

It marks the 13th meeting between Alabama and LSU in the SEC Tournament, with Alabama winning the last meeting in the 2010 conference championship game (5-4).

The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be aired on SEC Network.

Game time: 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8

Location: Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn

TV channel: SEC Network

Livestream: WatchESPN with FUBO (free trial)

Radio broadcast: 97.5 FM

Alabama softball live score vs LSU at SEC Tournament

