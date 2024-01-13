Advertisement

Alabama safety in the transfer portal commits to Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Jake Pope is transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pope committed to Georgia on Friday evening.

Pope, a former four-star recruit, played high school football at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Kirby Smart and Georgia football heavily recruited Jake Pope out of high school.

Pope did not see any game action as a true freshman in 2022. This past season, Pope played in 11 games as a special teams player. Pope is leaving Alabama shortly after legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Jake Pope announced his commitment to Georgia football via social media. Georgia fans and media were fired up to steal a player from the Crimson Tide.

