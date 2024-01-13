Alabama safety in the transfer portal commits to Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Jake Pope is transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pope committed to Georgia on Friday evening.

Pope, a former four-star recruit, played high school football at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Kirby Smart and Georgia football heavily recruited Jake Pope out of high school.

Pope did not see any game action as a true freshman in 2022. This past season, Pope played in 11 games as a special teams player. Pope is leaving Alabama shortly after legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Jake Pope announced his commitment to Georgia football via social media. Georgia fans and media were fired up to steal a player from the Crimson Tide.

Pope's commitment

Kirby Smart is hyped

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 13, 2024

Pope made a big hit on Jermaine Burton

Alabama transfer Jake Pope vs Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton pic.twitter.com/ugJkDyzCVY — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) January 13, 2024

UGA recruited Pope back in the day

Pope has 3 years of eligibility

BREAKING: Former Alabama DB Jake Pope has Committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 200 DB from Buford, GA will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “They showed a tremendous amount of want for me & I couldn’t be happier to move onto the next chapter.”… pic.twitter.com/aZK3900BUp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2024

Pope after Nick Saban retired

Best ever, thank you coach!!!🐐 — Jake Pope (@JakePope24) January 11, 2024

Jake Pope has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Come on home bro. https://t.co/2sr03GURcm pic.twitter.com/coMeauyFWZ — James Dukes (@uga_Dukes12) January 8, 2024

I leave for dinner & Georgia promptly lands a former Buford* product, Alabama transfer DB Jake Pope. Saban domino. — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) January 13, 2024

Alabama DB Jake Pope entered the transfer portal @JakePope24 pic.twitter.com/0rF5On0wEv — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) January 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire