Alabama MBB’s ACC-SEC Challenge opponent revealed

The Alabama basketball team is set to host the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 28 as part of the ACC vs SEC Challenge. It will be the first year of this challenge as the SEC has typically played the Big 12 in the past while the ACC has played the Big Ten.

Since taking over the Crimson Tide program, head coach Nate Oats has stressed the importance of playing the best opponents possible out of conference to help prepare for SEC play, and the Tigers will certainly help that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t the most exciting match-up for Alabama fans as the majority were hoping for a game against Miami, Duke or North Carolina. The Tide has not fared very well against Clemson in the past going 2-7 against them all time. Their most recent match-up came on Dec. 12, 2020, in Atlanta where Clemson beat Alabama 64-56.

The challenge includes 14 matchups between the two conferences that will be highlighted this year by Tennessee vs. North Carolina, Miami vs. Kentucky and Duke vs. Arkansas.

More Basketball!

Alabama MBB officially adds NDSU transfer Grant Nelson to the roster

Advertisement

More Basketball!

Contracts announced for Alabama MBB's two new assistant coaches

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire