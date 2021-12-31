Alabama makes definitive statement with 10 straight runs on opening drive

The 13-0 Cincinnati Bearcats are the only undefeated team in the CFP semifinal, and their defense is known for two things — the outstanding play of cornerbacks Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Coby Bryant, and a group of pass-rushers that have put up 28 solo sacks, 37 combined sacks, 191 quarterback hurries, and 113 quarterback hits.

Add a man-heavy secondary together with an aggressive front, and you could say that the best possible counter to such a defense would be to run the ball right down their throats.

And that’s exactly what Alabama did to the Bearcats on their opening drive in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide started their opening drive with 10 straight runs, and finished it with Bryce Young’s right-yard touchdown pass to receiver Slade Bolden. It was Young’s 44th touchdown pass of the season, setting a school record.

The Tide run it 10 straight plays then throw their first pass of the game to open up the scoring in the #CottonBowl. Bryce Young on the TD breaks Tua Tagovailoa’s record for the most passing TDs in #Alabama history!#CFBPlayoff | #RollTide

pic.twitter.com/ixt9CkeX6O — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) December 31, 2021

As ESPN’s Heather Dinish points out, it’s been a while since any Alabama team went bully-ball this often right out of the gate.