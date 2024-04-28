Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star guard, former Kansas signee Labaron Philon

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program continues to add firepower to its roster. On Sunday afternoon, 2024 four-star point guard Labaron Philon announced that he was committed to Alabama.

Philon originally signed with Kansas coming out of high school. However, a series of roster moves and other factors led to Philon requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Philon will be the second guard to commit to Alabama this month joining Auburn Tigers transfer guard Aden Holloway. Interestingly enough, Philon was committed to the Tigers before flipping his commitment to Kansas. Now, the Alabama native will be heading to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide.

He concluded his career at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He was formerly at Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama.

BREAKING: 2024 Top-35 recruit Labaron Philon, one of the top point guards in the class, has committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits. The Mobile native is a former Kansas signee and one-time Auburn commit. https://t.co/YIuSpylyTo pic.twitter.com/e7AGEGYL6R — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 28, 2024

