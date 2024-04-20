Alabama Football offers Florida State transfer cornerback Greedy Vance Jr.

The Alabama Crimson Tide football coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail since arriving on campus several months ago. Recently, Alabama extended an offer to Florida State transfer cornerback Greedy Vance Jr.

Vance Jr., a Louisiana native, spent the first two years of his college career at Louisville. In two seasons with the Cardinals, Vance Jr. recorded 37 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Following his second season in the Bluegrass state, Vance Jr. entered the transfer portal. Ultimately, he wound up with the Florida State Seminoles. During his time in Tallahassee, Vance Jr. played in 27 games while making five starts. Vance Jr. recorded 34 tackles, four interceptions, and five pass deflections for the Seminoles over the past two seasons.

Thus far, Vance Jr. has scheduled official visits to the USC Trojans (April 18-21) and Kentucky (April 26-28). An Alabama visit can be scheduled on a later date. As of today, Vance Jr. has an Alabama offer and is an option at the cornerback position for the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire