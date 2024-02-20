Alabama football lands tight end Josh Cuevas from Washington via the transfer portal

Alabama football has added another Washington player via the transfer portal.

Josh Cuevas, a tight end, announced Monday night he's transferring to the Crimson Tide to play for Kalen DeBoer again. Cuevas becomes the latest Washington transfer to head to Tuscaloosa, joining quarterback Austin Mack, receiver Germie Bernard and center Parker Brailsford.

Cuevas has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cuevas was also the second player Monday night to make known he's transferring to Alabama; Michigan safety Keon Sabb is also making the transfer to the Crimson Tide. The tight end and safety faced each other in the College Football Playoff championship game this past January.

Cuevas caught four passes for 164 yards and one touchdown this past season, his first with Washington. He's a 6-foot-3, 239-pound tight end who previously played for Cal Poly from 2021 to 2022. At the FCS level, Cuevas ended up a third-team All-Big Sky selection in 2022 after catching 57 passes for 622 yards and six touchdowns.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Cuevas joins a tight end room that lost Amari Niblack to the transfer portal but still has CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts, Danny Lewis Jr. and Ty Lockwood. It also added freshmen Caleb Odom and Jay Lindsey.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Josh Cuevas: Alabama football lands former Washington tight end