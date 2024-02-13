Alabama football expected to promote Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator

Kalen DeBoer's plan, in case he needed another Alabama football offensive coordinator, appears to have been executed.

The Crimson Tide is set to promote from within; Nick Sheridan is expected to be named the next offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, The Tuscaloosa News has confirmed. Ryan Grubb, the original choice for DeBoer, departed to fill the same role for the Seattle Seahawks this past week.

Sheridan was set to be Alabama's tight ends coach before Grubb's departure.

Sheridan had been with DeBoer at Washington, coaching the tight ends for the Huskies the past two seasons. Before then, he coached the tight ends at Indiana when DeBoer was offensive coordinator in 2019. Once DeBoer left to be the coach of Fresno State in 2020, Sheridan was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Hoosiers and filled that role from 2020-2021.

Indiana finished No. 59 and No. 123 in points per game during those two seasons.

Sheridan also has experience as the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks for South Florida (2013) and Western Kentucky (2012). Sheridan does have prior SEC experience, too, having worked as a Tennessee graduate assistant from 2014-2016.

He began his career as the quarterbacks coach at Saline High School in Michigan in 2010. Sheridan was a walk-on quarterback for Michigan in college.

Grubb had been DeBoer's offensive coordinator at Fresno State and Washington. But Alabama didn't seem to be caught off guard by Grubb's decision to depart.

"We knew when we hired Coach (Kalen) DeBoer that there was a chance that Coach Grubb may end up being either the head coach at UW or was on the radar screen with the Seattle Seahawks," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News on Saturday. "Coach DeBoer had a plan for that and that is being worked on as we speak."

