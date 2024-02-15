Way-too-early Alabama football depth chart prediction: Who starts on offense?

Hear that loud noise? It's the transfer portal door slamming shut in Tuscaloosa. At least for now.

This past weekend, the additional one-month window for Alabama football players to enter the transfer portal closed. The previous transfer portal window for all teams had closed at the beginning of January, but then it opened right back up for the Crimson Tide a few days later once Nick Saban retired on Jan. 10 after his legendary 17-season career.

That meant after some shakeup to the roster in December and early January, it got shook up again. A few starters departed as did a couple freshmen early enrollees.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

Many talented players stuck around, though. Alabama also added a few via the transfer portal. Plus, Alabama put the finishing touches on the 2024 recruiting class with national signing day in early February. All in all, the roster has finally settled in time for spring practices to begin soon.

There will be another window for players to enter the transfer portal from April 15-30, but for now, new coach Kalen DeBoer can breathe about roster retention at least until then.

That transfer window could lead to not only more departures but also more additions. That could shake up the depth chart more. Plus, spring practices and the A-Day game will help sort it out more for DeBoer and his staff. So the depth chart is far from final. Nonetheless, let's take stock of where it sits. Here are our way-too-early projections for the depth chart, heading into the spring.

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Quarterback

The starter(s): Jalen Milroe, rs-jr.

The reserves: Ty Simpson, rs-so.; Dylan Lonergan, rs-fr.; Austin Mack, fr.

Milroe is the returning starter and made no shortage of big plays in 2023. Still, heading into his fourth season at Alabama, Milroe will have to win the job in the minds of the new coaching staff with talented signal callers behind him. This might not be a true quarterback battle like this past offseason as there will be an incumbent starter, but the starting job will have to be earned in 2024 with an entirely new staff and offense.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) run drills during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023.

Running back

The starter(s): Justice Haynes, so.; Jam Miller, jr.

The reserves: Richard Young, rs-fr.; Daniel Hill, fr., Kevin Riley, fr.

It's time for Haynes and Miller to run the show. The duo worked behind Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams this past season, but both upperclassmen have departed, one to the draft, the other to Florida State. So now Haynes and Miller have a chance to lead the ground game. Each has shown flashes, creating plenty of anticipation to see them both get more of an opportunity, especially Haynes. The running backs behind them bring intrigue as well. Overall, this should be a reliable group, albeit inexperienced.

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) stiff arms Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety Tra Fluellen (17) as he runs the ball at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated MTSU 56-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver

The starter(s): Germie Bernard, jr.; Kendrick Law, jr.; Ryan Williams, fr.

The reserves: Kobe Prentice, jr.; Jalen Hale, so.; Cole Adams, rs-fr.; Emmanuel Henderson Jr., jr.; Jaren Hamilton, rs-fr.; Amari Jefferson, fr.; Rico Scott, fr.; Bubba Hampton, fr.

Alabama saw all three starting receivers depart in Jermaine Burton (NFL Draft), Isaiah Bond (Texas) and Malik Benson (Florida State), so the group will look largely different in 2024. That's not to say it won't have a big year. The group is somewhat unproven, but there's plenty of talent with which to work. Bernard, a transfer from Washington, is a player who knows the system and should have a good shot to see playing time right away. Law is another valuable weapon. Plus, there's Williams, the flashy new addition from the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star receiver has the ability to be an immediate starter. Meanwhile, receivers such as Prentice, Hale and more figure to get plenty of opportunities as well. New receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard has developed a reputation as one of the best receivers coaches in the country, and he's got a group with a variety of abilities at his disposal.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end

The starter(s): CJ Dippre, sr.

The reserves: Robbie Ouzts, sr.; Danny Lewis Jr., rs-so.; Caleb Odom, fr.; Ty Lockwood, rs-fr.; Jay Lindsey, fr.

Amari Niblack leaving for Texas is the only real major change here. Dippre, last year's main starter, returns as do Ouzts and Lewis. Plus, the progress of new addition Odom will be interesting to watch.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) trips up Alabama Crimson Tide tight end CJ Dippre (81) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line

The starter(s): Parker Brailsford, rs-so; Tyler Booker, jr.; Jaeden Roberts, rs-jr.; Elijah Pritchett, rs-so., Miles McVay, rs-fr.

The reserves: Naquil Betrand, rs-fr.; Olaus Alinen, rs-fr.; Wilkin Formby, rs-fr.; James Brockermeyer, rs-jr.; Roq Montgomery, rs-fr.; Casey Poe, fr.; William Sanders, fr.; Joseph Ionata, fr.;

It's safe to say that Brailsford, the former Washington center, as well as Booker and Roberts will likely fill three of the five starting spots. Booker was one of Alabama's best lineman in 2023 and returns. Roberts was also a valuable piece of the offensive line this past season once he was inserted into the lineup. Meanwhile, Brailsford figures to fill the center spot after having success under DeBoer with the Huskies. The battle for the other two spots will be interesting in the spring and fall camp. Pritchett, McVay and Betrand, the Texas A&M transfer, figure to be a few of the main names in the mix. There's also a chance that Alabama could look to add a tackle or offensive lineman via the transfer portal depending on how the spring goes. Offensive line play was inconsistent at best this past season as the group finished No. 122 in the country in sacks given up. The group will need to improve in 2024 if the offense is to have success in Year 1 under DeBoer.

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates as he leaves the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football depth chart: Way-too-early predictions for offense