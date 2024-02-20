Michigan safety Keon Sabb transferring to Alabama football

Former Michigan safety Keon Sabb is transferring to Alabama football, The Tuscaloosa News has confirmed.

Sabb is listed in the student directory, has enrolled and is on campus already.

Sabb started five games this past season at safety for the national champions. He finished the season with 28 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, one touchdown and four pass breakups. His most productive game was against new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer in the national championship when Sabb tallied six tackles and broke up two passes. Sabb saw time in 14 games during the 2023 season. He also appeared in four games as a freshman in 2022.

Sabb is a 6-foot-1, 208-pound sophomore from Glassboro, New Jersey. He played for IMG Academy in high school, and was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. Sabb was ranked the No. 9 safety and No. 84 overall player in the class.

Courtney Morgan, Alabama's new general manager, was listed as Sabb's primary recruiter at Michigan.

The addition of Sabb gives Alabama much-needed help in the secondary that lost both of its starting safeties and cornerbacks. Safety Jaylen Key is headed to the NFL Draft, and Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are both expected to be selected this spring in the draft after declaring in January.

