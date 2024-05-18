Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land four-star 2026 safety Jamarrion Gordon

Alabama football landed a commitment Saturday in four-star class of 2026 safety Jamarrion Gordon, per On3.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Jackson, Alabama, native is tabbed as the No. 17 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 10 prospect in Alabama per 247Sports Composite. He chose the Crimson Tide over a total of 20 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia and Miami.

Gordon becomes the first commit in Alabama's 2026 class. He finished his sophomore season at Jackson High School totaling 30 tackles, two of those for loss, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups in seven games.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jamarrion Gordon (2026) has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 190 CB from Jackson, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Miami & LSU



“This decision was a no brainer. I needed to stay home and make this state better.”… pic.twitter.com/84gEjruUAP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Crimson Tide land four-star safety Jamarrion Gordon