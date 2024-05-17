'EA Sports College Football 25' trailer features Jalen Milroe, Alabama tossing TD vs. Georgia

"EA Sports College Football 25" is one of the most-anticipated games in recent memory. For the first time in over 10 years, college football fans will get to play as their favorite teams, and for the first time ever they'll get to play as their favorite players.

The cover for the deluxe edition of the game has been leaked, and while the standard cover will feature Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Texas' Quinn Ewers; the deluxe will have Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Georgia's Carson Beck's nameplates in view.

The trailer, released Friday, showed several college football traditions. Bevo was shown, alongside Clemson's Howard's Rock, Notre Dame's "Play Like a Champion Today" sign, Boston College's tunnel eagle, and Florida's gator.

In gameplay, Alabama fans got a glimpse of what their team will look like in action. After seeing Milroe get completely decked by a Georgia defender, the next play shows Alabama lining up near the 31-yard line (sound familiar?). Milroe drops back and throws before it transitions to Hunter grabbing a touchdown for Colorado.

Alabama is shown again earlier in the trailer hoisting a turnover belt.

"EA Sports College Football 25" reveal trailer

Those anticipating the game can see the full trailer here.

"EA Sports College Football 25" release date

The game will be released July 19.

"NCAA Football 14" was released July 9, 2013, marking just over 11 years between releases.

Alabama and Georgia will play each other Sept. 28, as Alabama looks to repeat its SEC Championship win to close out 2023. That game, similar to the trailer, will be played in Tuscaloosa. Although it will be a night game rather than the day game displayed in the trailer.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 'EA Sports College Football 25' trailer prominently features Jalen Milroe, Alabama