Alabama football defensive coordinator Kevin Steele plans to retire, per ESPN

Alabama football defensive coordinator Kevin Steele plans to retire from coaching, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.

Steele rejoined Nick Saban's staff for the third time this season. Steele will turn 66 in March.

Steele's coaching career began at Tennessee in 1980. He has since made stops as an assistant at New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, the Carolina Panthers, Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Auburn and Miami. He has also been the head coach for Baylor (1999-2002) and the interim head coach at Auburn (2020).

Steele was part of Saban's first staff at Alabama, serving as defensive coordinator in 2007. He also came back to Alabama in 2013 as director of player personnel and then linebackers coach in 2014.

Alabama's defense in 2023 was a key part of the Crimson Tide reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals, where Alabama fell to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Under Steele, Alabama's scoring defense ranked tied for No. 16 in the country, allowing 19 points per game. The Crimson Tide ranked tied for No. 14 in sacks with 2.79. In total defense, it ranked No. 18, allowing 316 yards per game.

His departure would mean Alabama has to hire at least three coaches this offseason. Special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler left to be Mississippi State's defensive coordinator, and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins left to be Texas A&M's co-offensive coordinator.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

