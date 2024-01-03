What I'm hearing about Alabama football roster changes: Who's staying, going

Transfer portal season is in full swing for Alabama football.

Decisions are being made. Conversations are being had. And there's plenty to track.

Now that the Alabama football season has ended for 2023 after the Rose Bowl, The Tuscaloosa News is working the phones with people in the know and keeping tabs on how the 2024 Alabama football roster is coming together.

The situation is almost always fluid, so check back for updates on this page. In the world of the transfer portal and the wildcard that is NIL money, a player can be staying one day and leaving the next or vice versa.

Here are some of the things we have heard.

Ty Simpson expected to stay as of Wednesday afternoon

As of Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CT, word is that Simpson is expected to be back with the Crimson Tide in 2024. He served as Alabama's primary backup at quarterback and if he is indeed staying, that means Alabama is set to have its two top quarterbacks returning for the 2024 season. Jalen Milroe already announced he will be back after starting most of 2023. Alabama also has Dylan Lonergan and Julian Sayin on the roster. Eli Holstein decided to enter the transfer portal after he did not play his freshman season in 2023. Word is that Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is a Simpson fan, which makes sense considering he recruited Simpson when Rees was at Notre Dame.

Seth McLaughlin to enter the transfer portal

The Tuscaloosa News can report McLaughlin as of Wednesday entered the portal after starting all season at center. He met with coach Nick Saban on Wednesday afternoon to inform him of the decision. If McLaughlin doesn't find what he's looking for in the portal, going to the NFL could be an option for him, even if as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent. Even though McLaughlin is well liked at Alabama, a fresh start in a different system probably makes sense for him after Alabama experienced snapping inconsistencies in 2023. Otherwise, in 2021 and 2022, McLaughlin didn't have any snapping issues, so he could be a valuable veteran addition for a program. But it probably makes sense he and Alabama part ways, even without a clear replacement for him at the position on the roster right now.

Alabama players who entered transfer portal on Jan. 3 includes starting receiver Malik Benson

The names officially entered into the transfer portal as of 3:21 p.m. CT on Wednesday are defensive back Earl Little II, Malik Benson, Kristian Story, Eli Holstein, Seth McLaughlin, Miles Kitselman and Terrence Ferguson.

Benson leaving is noteworthy after he was a starting receiver for much of the 2023 season. The JUCO transfer had plenty of buzz around him entering the season, but he never was used much as a pass catcher. Benson finished the season with 13 receptions for 162 yards and 1 touchdown.

Dallas Turner first known player from 2023 to declare for NFL Draft

Turner told The Tuscaloosa News after the Rose Bowl that "I'm gone" when asked about his future. The edge rusher is expected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2024.

He finished the season with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles. Over his career, Turner has registered 22.5 sacks. He played in three College Football Playoff games, one being the 2021 national championship loss to Georgia. "I look back, and I enjoyed all the times I had with my guys on and off the field," Turner said.

