Nick Saban: Alabama lost confidence in passing game vs. Michigan after protection issues

During the 27-20 Rose Bowl loss to Michigan, Alabama football had one glaring weakness that forced coach Nick Saban to scrap his game plan: the offensive line's inability to protect Jalen Milroe.

In an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban explained that the Wolverines' five first-half sacks on Milroe him pause when opting to throw the football. That doubt persisted to the last play of the game, a fourth-and-goal try from the 3-yard line in which Saban chose to rush the quarterback up the middle. Michigan stopped the play for minimal gain, resulting in a Crimson Tide loss in the CFP semifinal.

"Once your quarterback starts getting affected a bit even though its not necessarily his fault completely, it's tough to play," Saban told McAfee. "We got to the point in the game where we didn't have a lot of confidence in being able to throw the ball, not because of our skill guys, but because of our inability to protect."

REQUIRED READING: Alabama center Seth McLaughlin enters transfer portal after high-profile misfires

"We got to the point in the game where we didn't have a lot of confidence in throwing the ball because of our inability to protect..



Michigan is really well coached & they did a nice job of defending us" ~ Coach Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DBaxu1f9eO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Michigan finished the game with six sacks to Alabama's one. Michigan's Braiden McGregor (two) and Derrick Moore, Kris Jenkins, Josaiah Stewart, and Michael Barrett (one each) all contributed to the Wolverines' sack total. The Michigan defensive line has been outstanding all season, a major factor to why the defense has held opponents to 10.21 points per game, the lowest mark in college football.

REQUIRED READING: Some thoughts on Alabama C Seth McLaughlin, his case of the bad snaps, and why it stinks

"I was not surprised by their front seven," Saban said. "The quality of the people they have, especially their inside players, those guys do a really good job. They got a good scheme, they are really well coached, and they did a nice job of defending us."

Michigan held Milroe to 116 passing yards, his lowest amount of the season. Saban did note that Alabama found some success in running the ball, tallying 172 rushing yards, with running back Jase McClellan finding the end zone twice. However, the overwhelming pressure by the Michigan front line shut down Alabama's passing rhythm and powered the Wolverines to victory.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban: Alabama protection, Michigan rush disrupted pass game