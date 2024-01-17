Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer set to lose another five-star starter to the transfer portal

Alabama football starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor plans to enter the transfer portal, he posted to Instagram with On3 on Wednesday.

Proctor, a former five-star left tackle, has made the decision in wake of Kalen DeBoer taking over for Nick Saban after Saban decided to retire a week ago. Proctor was the primary starter at left tackle for Alabama as a freshman in 2023.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman earned a spot on the All-SEC freshman team after stepping in at left tackle after fall camp. He had 20 knockdown blocks over the season, per UA.

Alabama flipped him to sign with the Crimson Tide right before the early signing period opened in 2022. Proctor was committed to Iowa until then.

Proctor is the latest player to make transfer portal intentions known for the current roster. Fellow five-star freshman Caleb Downs plans to enter the portal as well, his dad's company tweeted Wednesday.

Other notable starters such as receiver Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal last week and has since committed to Texas.

With a new staff, more turnover is to be expected on the roster.

