Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry drafted by New Orleans Saints

DETROIT (WHNT) — The New Orleans Saints have drafted Alabama defensive star Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st pick in the NFL Draft.

McKinstry, a Birmingham native, played three seasons at Alabama where he was an All-American in 2023.

He finished his Crimson Tide career with 93 total tackles and 2 interceptions.

McKinstry becomes the fourth Alabama taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, joining JC Latham, Dallas Turner and Terrion Arnold.

