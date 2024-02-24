Alabama basketball to play host to ESPN's College GameDay for first time

For the first time ever, ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Tuscaloosa for a basketball game.

The show has been in Tuscaloosa plenty for football, but now it will be making its first appearance for Alabama basketball. On Saturday morning, ESPN announced that College GameDay will be coming to Tuscaloosa ahead of the Crimson Tide's game against Tennessee on March 2. The show will be live from 11-noon.

The game between Alabama and Tennessee could very well decide who wins the SEC regular season title. As of Feb. 24, Alabama holds a one-game lead on the Vols. Including Saturday, five games remain in the regular season.

Alabama's remaining schedule includes Kentucky on Saturday, then Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the Vols will face Texas A&M on Saturday before games with Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Tennessee beat Alabama 91-71 on Jan. 20 in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide will look to return the favor on March 2.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball to play host to ESPN's College GameDay for first time