Alabama basketball makes monumental jump in final USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The thrill of March Madness has come to a close, as the UConn Huskies defeated the Purdue Boilermakers to win a second consecutive national championship. However, the Huskies aren’t the only winners. The Alabama Crimson Tide made unprecedented strides and appeared in the program’s first-ever Final Four.

Success in March leads to a recruiting boost, more fan involvement, and in the current era of college athletics, more name, image, likeness money.

Alabama’s deep tournament run resulted in a massive jump in the right direction in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, moving up 14 spots all the way to No. 4.

The full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 37-3 775 (31) – 2 Purdue 34-5 744 +1 3 Houston 32-5 651 -1 4 Alabama 25-12 542 +14 5 Tennessee 27-9 638 +1 6 North Carolina 29-8 578 -1 7 Illinois 29-9 561 +3 8 Iowa State 29-8 539 -4 9 Duke 27-9 521 +5 10 Creighton 25-10 473 +1 11 Marquette 27-10 457 -3 12 Arizona 27-9 440 -3 13 North Carolina State 26-15 389 +20 14 Baylor 24-11 330 -1 15 Clemson 24-12 325 – 16 Gonzaga 27-8 312 – 17 Auburn 27-8 302 -10 18 San Diego State 26-11 217 +7 19 Kentucky 23-10 171 -7 20 Utah State 28-7 164 -1 21 Kansas 23-11 135 -1 22 Saint Mary’s 26-8 128 -7 23 South Carolina 26-8 124 -6 24 Washington State 25-10 62 +3 25 Texas Tech 23-11 49 -3

Patrick Conn of the College Sports Wire broke down the winners and losers of the final Coaches Poll and named the Crimson Tide as a winner.

“What a job by Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They advanced to their first Final Four in school history after winning the West Region. They had to finish off the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 6 Clemson Tigers to get there. The Tide gave UConn a run but it just wasn’t enough as the Huskies prevailed. “After a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and this run to the Final Four, what does the former math teacher have in store for 2024-25?”

Head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have a bright future together and fans have many reasons to be excited for the 2024-2025 college basketball season.

