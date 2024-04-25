Alabama Basketball guard Davin Cosby Jr. transferring to Wake Forest

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program has seen six players transfer this offseason. Two have found where they will continue their college career. The most recent being former four-star recruit and guard Davin Cosby Jr. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Cosby Jr. will be transferring to Wake Forest.

Cosby Jr. spent one season in Tuscaloosa. The Virginia native played in 22 games for the Crimson Tide. He averaged 3.6 points per game while shooting 36.6% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond-the-arc.

Cosby Jr. had seen an increase in playing time toward the end of the regular season. However, he suffered a season-ending injury prior to the NCAA Tournament. It will be interesting to see how Cosby Jr. performs in Winston-Salem at full health. The Demon Deacons were on the fringe of reaching the NCAA Tournament last season. Cosby Jr. could be a key piece to the Demon Deacons backcourt next season.

Deacon nation let’s work!!🎩 https://t.co/0VLH6ybnvN — Davin Cosby jr (@Cosby10D) April 25, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire