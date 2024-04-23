Alabama basketball F Mo Wague enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama basketball F Mo Wague has entered the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Crimson Tide, per On3.com.

Earlier Tuesday, Alabama learned that guard Latrell Wrightsell plans to return to UA for another season.

Wague becomes the sixth scholarship player at Alabama to enter the portal, joining Rylan Griffen, Sam Walters, Davin Cosby, Kris Parker and Nick Pringle. Dealing with roster turnover from transfers is nothing new for UA coach Nate Oats, who more than once has successfully rebuilt Alabama's roster despite significant portal exits.

Last season, with only three returning regulars, he led the Crimson Tide to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

Wague (6-foot-10, 225 pounds) was a junior for the Crimson Tide last season after transferring from West Virginia. The Bronx, N.Y. native averaged 8.5 minutes per game for 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. Wague struggled to stay on the floor due to foul trouble for much of the season. He scored a season-high 12 points against Arkansas State and a season-high seven rebounds in a December loss to Arizona.

Wague's next stop will be his fourth college, as he began his career at Harcum College before transferring to WVU.

