Latrell Wrightsell Jr. announces decision for his future with Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball will bring back one of its best players from the Final Four team.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has announced he will stay for another season. Wrightsell was a senior, but he has remaining eligibility.

"Let's run it back!!" Wrightsell posted on social media Tuesday.

Wrightsell dealt with some injuries in 2023-24, but when he was on the court, he was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country. He averaged 8.9 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists while making 44.7% of his 3-point shots and 100% of his free throws.

Wrightsell, a transfer from Cal State Fullerton, also provides valuable defense.

"It’s hard to put a numeric value on a guy who is going to cover holes you maybe didn’t see if a guy maybe missed an assignment, and he covers it, or a guy motivates his team and gets those guys to play above their average station," Alabama assistant coach Preston Murphy told The Tuscaloosa News. "Those are things that’s not easily measured with the metrics. So I think those are some of the things we missed as a team with him being out."

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: Alabama basketball guard announces decision