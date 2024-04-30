Al Horford ‘worried’ for Kristaps Porzingis following injury

The Boston Celtics will be sweating on Kristaps Porzingis’s availability after he left the team’s 102-88 win over the Miami Heat on Monday (April 29) with a perceived calf issue. Horford stepped into Porzingis’ role for the remainder of the game, eating a significant amount of minutes in the process.

The veteran big man will likely step into Boston’s starting lineup for their game five matchup against Miami on Wednesday (May 1). If the Celtics secure a win in that game, they will progress into the second round, where they will face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic.

When speaking to the media after Boston’s win, Horford admitted that he was initially ‘worried’ when he saw Porzingis leaving the floor. He continued by stating he hopes the stretch five’s injury is ‘nothing serious.’

“Worried,” Horford said. “Just concerned. … Definitely concerning for me. He’s in good spirits, but we don’t know what it’s going to be. I’m just hoping that it’s nothing serious and he can get back to us quick.”

The Celtics have significant depth at the center position. Horford will undoubtedly become the starting big man, with Luke Kornet stepping into a bench role. Joe Mazzulla can also call upon Xavier Tillman and Neemias Queta if he feels like Korent isn’t best suited for his matchup.

Boston is one game away from ending their opening-round series and getting some much-needed rest ahead of the second round,

