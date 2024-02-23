Akron Zips men's basketball vs. Kent State: Live updates from Wagon Wheel rivalry game

Akron seniors Ali Ali (24) and Enrique Freeman (25) put defensive pressure on VonCameron Davis of Kent State, Jan. 19, 2024.

When the University of Akron men's basketball team hosts Kent State University on Friday night, the Zips will seek a regular-season sweep in the Wagon Wheel rivalry series.

Meanwhile, Kent State will attempt to avenge its 77-71 home loss to UA on Jan. 19 and strengthen its candidacy for a Mid-American Conference Tournament berth.

Akron (19-7, 11-2 in the MAC) is tied with Toledo atop the conference standings. Kent State (13-13, 6-7) is tied for sixth with Miami and Western Michigan.

The top eight teams in the MAC earn conference tournament berths. The winner of the MAC tourney receives the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Akron senior Enrique Freeman blocks the shot of VonCameron Davis of Kent State during a college basketball game on Jan. 19, 2024.

UA and KSU will have four regular-season games remaining after their clash Friday at Rhodes Arena. Both teams are coming off a defeat Tuesday, with Akron falling 72-64 at Toledo and Kent State losing 63-57 at Ohio.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Check back here for updates throughout the game.

Below is some pregame information.

Tavari Johnson of Akron takes a shot while defended by Kent State's Tyem Freeman and Jalen Sullinger, Jan. 19, 2024.

What is the series history between Akron and Kent State men's basketball?

Kent State leads the all-time series 82-81, but Akron has won 20 of the last 35 meetings.

The last time a team earned a season sweep in the series was when Akron did it in 2020-21.

UA is 45-25 at home against KSU.

How can I watch, stream or listen to Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes basketball?

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. It'll broadcast via the radio on WKNR (850-AM) and WHLO (640-AM).

