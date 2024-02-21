Jaylin Hunter leads balanced Ohio men's basketball scoring attack in win over Kent State

ATHENS — Jaylin Hunter had 13 points in Ohio's 63-57 victory against Kent State on Tuesday night.

Miles Brown added 10 points, while Aidan Hadaway and AJ Clayton added nine points apiece for the Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 Mid-American Conference).

Jalen Sullinger and VonCameron Davis each scored 14 points to lead the Golden Flashes (13-13, 6-7). Chris Payton had nine points and six rebounds.

The Flashes return to action Friday, on the road, against Akron. The game tips at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jaylin Hunter leads Ohio men's basketball in win over Kent State