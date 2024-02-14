Aiyuk wants to stay with 49ers ‘if that's the right move'

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is addressing some of the cryptic social media posts out there suggesting he will be parting ways with the 49ers.

When asked to specifically explain the message he wants to get out there about his upcoming contract extension talks Tuesday, Aiyuk engaged in a terse exchange with the assembled members of the media.

“A certain message? Nah," Aiyuk told reporters in the 49ers' locker room.

And when asked if he hopes to remain with the 49ers moving forward, Aiyuk didn't give a cut-and-dry answer.

“If that’s the right move, yeah,” Aiyuk said, before noting that right move would look like "being a champion."

Brandon Aiyuk clarifies recent social media posts and weighs in on his 49ers future pic.twitter.com/By4CU84DbR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 13, 2024

The social media world has been buzzing ever since Aiyuk’s girlfriend, Rochelle Searight posted a cryptic TikTok indicating that the fourth-year wideout might not be returning to the team that drafted him.

Brandon Aiyuk’s girlfriend, Rochelle, talking about the possibility of him not being on the 49ers next season:



“OK, this might have been the last day we touch foot on Levi’s Stadium, me and Braylon (their son), because we might not be out here next season.”



The #49ers exercised… pic.twitter.com/jVezGMjlXM — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 13, 2024

Aiyuk’s close friend Draysean Hudson added more fuel to the fire by posting on Instagram decrying the 49ers for not using the 25-year-old more during Super Bowl LVIII.

“This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco. Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful. BA to Vegas... Why does your All-Pro 1300 yard receiver have three catches in the Super Bowl??” Hudson wrote on Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk's best friend just dropped this on Insta



What's going on in San Francisco 👀 pic.twitter.com/nb24pyKuPW — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 13, 2024

Ayiuk was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the 49ers, and he has turned into one of their most consistent receiving threats, eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark in each of the past two seasons. This most recent season was the best of his young career as Aiyuk hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

San Franciso has picked up his fifth-year option for $14.1 million, but the 49ers will look to get him under contract for longer than that considering his key role in one of the NFL’s best offenses.

There will be no shortage of drama entering this offseason for the San Francisco as there are plenty of contract negotiations that will need to be carried out to keep the core of the team intact for another run at that elusive Super Bowl victory.

