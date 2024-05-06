Africatown Community Development Corporation hosting 6th annual 5K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Africatown Community Development Corporation is working to ensure the community maintains its historic designation, an effort that officials say “will keep residents in their homes,” by hosting its sixth annual Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run/Walk.

The challenge, presented by Merchants Transfer Company, is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 a.m.

Mobile Police conducting training May 6 and 7

Participants in the challenge can run the route that will allow them to see a “breathtaking view of historic Africatown, the Mobile River, Port of Mobile, City of Mobile and Mobile-Tensaw River

Delta,” according to the release.

The challenge will begin at 645 Shelby Street.

5K WALK/RUN LOCATION:

Gunfire from nearby woods strikes home: Mobile Police

As ACDC’s only fundraiser of the year, the release noted that the challenge will allow the non-profit to “preserve and maintain the 52% of historic structures remaining and to secure its historic designation.”

Those who would like to participate in the challenge can register on Eventbrite.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.