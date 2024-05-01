Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull as Ferrari look to pounce on F1’s star designer

Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2005, leading the design of the cars that have taken the team to all 13 of their world titles - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull Racing “in the first quarter of 2025”, it has been confirmed by the team, as speculation intensifies that the greatest Formula One designer of this or perhaps any generation could make a sensational switch to Ferrari and form an exciting partnership with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Telegraph Sport understands Newey will be free to join a rival this time next year, despite his current Red Bull contract running until the end of 2025 and despite the team’s insistence last week that they would hold him to that.

Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday that Newey has already met Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur in London for discussions over the possibility of the Red Bull design chief joining the team in time for the all-new 2026 regulations.

Aston Martin are also known to have made him an offer, although he is reportedly less keen on that. Mercedes and McLaren have distanced themselves from reports that they might be seeking to sign the 65-year-old.

Newey’s future had been the subject of intense speculation for around a week, ever since reports first emerged that he was looking to quit the team he joined back in 2005 after becoming disillusioned by his role and the intra-company politics. The latter has been brought into sharp focus by the ongoing Christian Horner controversy.

Red Bull finally released a statement ahead of this week’s Miami Grand Prix, where Newey will be in attendance and where questions were going to be impossible to ignore.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing today announces that Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025,” the statement read. “The engineering supremo will step back from Formula One design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17. He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion.”

There was no mention in the statement of when Newey might be allowed to join any rival team but Telegraph Sport understands he will be at liberty to do so as soon as he leaves, which feels extraordinary given his record with a fresh set of regulations.

Newey has shown repeatedly throughout his career at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull that he is peerless when presented with a blank canvas. This happened in 1998 when he was at McLaren and in 2009 and 2022 at Red Bull. F1 is introducing new engine and chassis regulations in 2026.

Newey’s move is also likely to raise further questions about Horner’s future as he loses a man he described as a “friend”.

“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller,” Horner said in the same statement. “His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership.”



More to follow…

