Adonai Mitchell declares for NFL draft, depleting Texas football's 2024 receiving core

Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday. He's the last of Texas' 2023 receiving core to declare, with receivers Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders already having announced their intentions to leave.

Georgia and Texas — thank y’all for everything.



For Icylinn, I’m most excited about what’s next — for both of us.



Today, I am declaring for the NFL Draft. @PlayersTribune https://t.co/Bq0dtGjR7j pic.twitter.com/3klbIvyH7S — Adonai Mitchell 5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) January 9, 2024

Mitchell was non-commital about his intentions after Texas' loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl, despite speaking warmly about his time in Austin.

“I haven’t made a decision yet, but I’ll let y’all know,” he said.

The 6-foot-4, 196 pound receiving prospect excelled in his lone year as a Longhorn, catching 55 balls for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in what was his most productive college season. In the College Football Playoff semifinal, he had four receptions for 32 yards but did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring Texas to within seven of the Huskies.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The catch would be the last touchdown for the Longhorns in the 31-37 loss to Washington.

The Georgia transfer collected 560 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bulldogs while making a name for himself by scoring in every one of Georgia's playoff games.

“It was a great season, so there is no need for anybody to hang their head, you know?” Mitchell said after the end of Texas' seasson. “The fault isn’t on one man. We all went out there as a team, and we fought our butt off. We just played a great team. As a team, this all is done. At this point, all we can do is just reflect on the memories we had.”

With Mitchell leaving, no other receiver on the current Texas roster has more than eight receptions. However, the Longhorns did receiver a portal commitment from Houston receiver Matthew Golden, a veteran who will be a junior in the fall.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football receiver Adonai Mitchell declares for 2024 NFL draft