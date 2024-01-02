Texas' sour ending to its Sugar Bowl loss to Washington comes as CFP rally comes up short

NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 14-game season, Texas accumulated 6,685 yards of offense.

The Longhorns needed 13 more.

Stationed at the Washington 13-yard line in the waning seconds of Monday night's Sugar Bowl, No. 3 Texas threw three straight incomplete passes, including two into the end zone, a sequence that closed out a 37-31 loss to No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Longhorns ended their season with a 12-2 record one game shy of playing for a national championship.

"It's tough, especially losing a close game like this," quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "I think we all played our hearts out. And I don't question anybody's effort in that room, in that locker room at all. But I couldn't be more proud of the way that we attacked this year because I know most of y'all didn't believe that we would be here right now."

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington makes a catch over Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad during Monday night's 37-31 Sugar Bowl loss. The Longhorns' season ended at 12-2; the Huskies will face Michigan in next week's CFP championship game.

Trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, Texas began to frantically rally. A 1-yard touchdown catch by Adonai Mitchell made it a 34-28 game with 7:23 left. After Washington kicked a short field goal, UT countered with Bert Auburn's 25-yard kick with 69 seconds left to cut it to 37-31

Washington recovered an onside kick after Auburn's field goal, but a sequence that featured three UT stops, two Texas timeouts, an offensive injury stoppage and a punt return catch interference penalty led to Texas getting the ball back at its 31-yard line with 45 seconds remaining. Catches by Jordan Whittington and Jaydon Blue then pushed the Longhorns to the Washington 12.

The Longhorns would not get any closer to the end zone.

On first down, Texas called for a short swing pass to Blue. The running back lost a yard, but at least managed to get out of bounds. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said the Longhorns would have preferred to have thrown the ball on that down to either Whittington or tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in the end zone, but opted for the check-down option instead.

Texas went for the win on its next three snaps. Ewers overshot Mitchell in the end zone on second down and was then pressured into a third-down pass out of bounds with one second left. On the final play, Ewers was unable to connect with Mitchell, his 6-foot-4 receiver. "You think you're gonna catch it every time. but I just didn't. I didn't do enough," Mitchell said.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers releases a throw during Monday night's 37-31 loss to Washington. Ewers overcame a slow first half to nearly rally the Longhorns past the Huskies in the closing minutes. "It's tough, especially losing a close game like this," he said.

In 61 red zone opportunities this season, Texas tallied 31 touchdowns and 18 field goals. That 80.3% success rate ranks 87th nationally.

"We were just trying to take a shot at the end zone," Ewers said. "Obviously, because if you fall short, like he said, the game is going to be over. So (I) just was looking to give my guys an opportunity to go make a play. At the end of the day, that's all you can really do."

Looking for reasons to explain the loss? There were many

As it heads into the offseason, Texas won't just be thinking about those three incomplete passes. The Longhorns were penalized 10 times for 66 yards. Mitchell and fellow receiver Xavier Worthy combined for just six catches despite having 19 targets. Texas lost a fumble at the Washington 24, and had another fumble turn into a field goal for the Huskies.

"(When) we messed up, it was because we messed up," Whittington said. "A lot of stuff was going in our favor and then we just would have a self-inflicted wound. You can't have those, especially at this time."

Texas also struggled to contain Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., the Heisman Trophy runner-up who was surgical at times Monday night. He directed seven scoring drives and finished with 430 yards on 29-of-38 passing. He threw for two touchdowns and was not intercepted or sacked.

"It just kind of felt like every time they threw it, and we were in pretty good coverage, they made theplay. And that's a credit to them," Sarkisian said. "They're a good offense and a good passing offense especially. It showed. We just couldn't get him on the ground. We couldn't generate enough pressure."

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waves to fans as he heads to the locker room after the Longhorns' 37-31 loss to Washington. Texas has improved from 5-7 to 8-5 to 12-2 in his first three seasons in Austin.

Putting a stamp on Year 3 under Steve Sarkisian

Washington advances to face No. 1 Michigan in next week's national championship game at Houston's NRG Stadium. Michigan (14-0) outlasted Alabama (12-2) in overtime to secure its spot in college football's finale.

Texas, meanwhile, is still looking for its first national championship since the 2005 season.

The Longhorns can still consider this season a success. Only two years removed from a 5-7 campaign, Texas secured its first-ever CFP berth in its third year under Sarkisian. A team that's departing for the Southeastern Conference next season also won the Big 12 championship for the first time in 14 years.

"I feel like everybody counted us out coming into the season," Worthy said. "They didn't think we would probably come this far. A lot of people had us going 8-4, 7-4 and we kind of just handled business and did what we needed to do. We had a heck of a season ... we have a lot to be happy for."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football loses to Washington 37-31 in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal