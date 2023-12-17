Houston WR Matthew Golden is transferring to Texas football. What it means for the Horns.

Houston receiver Matthew Golden announced his decision to transfer to Texas on Saturday, becoming the first 2024 player to join the Longhorns via the portal.

Who is Golden, and what does his arrival mean for Texas in 2024? Let’s answer a few questions.

More: Texas' 2024 football schedule analysis: Both Michigan AND Georgia? OK, bring it on

Did Texas recruit Golden out of high school?

Yep. The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster from the Houston area was considered a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class coming out of Klein Cain High School, where he amassed 3,858 all-purpose yards along with 37 total touchdowns. He committed to TCU before switching to Houston, spurning multiple offers from higher-profile programs such as Texas.

More: My preseason predictions look great now, but then Texas did make me look good, too | Bohls

Im Home 🤘🏾. Let’s Do It https://t.co/QvQSfhcgXB — Matthew Golden (@MatthewGolden_2) December 17, 2023

How has Golden done at Houston?

He hit the ground running for the Cougars, hauling in 38 catches as both a freshman in 2022 and a sophomore this past season. He has 988 yards with 13 touchdowns, including 404 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 despite missing Houston’s final three games. He also had 321 yards and two touchdowns on nine kickoff returns and had his best game of the season in Houston’s 31-24 loss to Texas in October, when he hauled in seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

More: Madisen Skinner and Adonai Mitchell: two transfers that really paid off for Texas | Golden

How much will Golden help the Longhorns?

A lot, especially considering the likelihood that current Texas receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell could be high picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and Jordan Whittington will depart after five seasons on campus. That trio has 162 of the 172 catches by Texas receivers this season. The Longhorns also lost their insurance policies at the position when little-used veterans Casey Cain and Isaiah Neyor jumped into the portal. Expect Golden to step into an immediate role as Texas’ top receiver next season.

More: Maalik Murphy is in the transfer portal, so what does this mean for the Texas Longhorns?

Are any other transfers joining Texas?

We’ll find out sooner than later. This current transfer window is open until Jan. 2, and it will be followed by a smaller transfer window that opens after spring football. The Texas coaches have been courting transfer targets as well as high school recruits these first two weeks of December before kicking into full preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington Jan. 1 in New Orleans. UTSA edge rusher Trey Moore, who had 14 sacks this past season, visited Texas this past week. So did safety Andrew Mukuba, a former LBJ star who has spent the past three seasons at Clemson.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Matthew Golden's transfer to Texas Longhorns football will be big help