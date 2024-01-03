Xavier Worthy becomes the first Texas underclassman to declare for the NFL draft

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy announced on Instagram Tuesday night that he is leaving school early and entering this spring’s NFL draft.

Worthy, a junior All-American punt returner and one of the most electrifying receivers in school history, is the first Longhorns underclassman to announce his intentions. He's regarded as one of the program's best receivers ever in a category with Jordan Shipley and Roy Williams.

Worthy wrote, “My time here at the University of Texas has been filled with highs, lows, lessons and blessings. All of them (are) a part of my journey and who I am today. I will be eternally grateful to those who have always believed in and supported me.



“My mom, family, day 1s coaches football brothers, and real fans. To play the sport I love at this level with some of the most talented guys in the game is a blessing I don't take for granted, and I will continue to be thankful for. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Worthy completes his Texas career as the fourth all-time leading receiver, catching 198 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-American punt returner this season with 371 return yards and a touchdown and averaged 16.9 yards per return.

Worthy has been listed as a first- or second-round pick in most NFL mock drafts.

Fellow receiver Adonai Mitchell, his junior counterpart who has scored a touchdown in all five of his College Football Playoff games with Georgia and Texas, including one in the 37-31 loss to Washington in Monday’s Sugar Bowl, is also expected to turn pro.

Worthy had a rare subpar game against the Huskies when he caught just two passes for 45 yards. Mitchell scored on a 1-yard reception and was the target on Quinn Ewers’ final, desperation pass in the end zone on the last play of the game, but he struggled as well with just four catches for 32 yards.

