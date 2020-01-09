Adam Thielen gets stitches on ankle after mishap in practice, hopes to play vs. 49ers

Maybe the curse of the Minnesota Vikings hasn’t been lifted after all.

After a huge win at the new Orleans Saints last week, one of the heroes of that game had an unusual injury in practice Wednesday. Receiver Adam Thielen, whose huge catch in overtime set up the game-winning touchdown, suffered a cut on his ankle that was significant enough that he needed stitches to close it according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pelissero reported that the initial prognosis is he will be able to play on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, but the team will proceed with caution.

Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs dealing with issues

Thielen has had a tough season. He missed five games due to a hamstring injury. But he looked healthy last week, picking up 129 yards against the Saints.

Thielen isn’t the only Vikings receiver dealing with something this week. Stefon Diggs missed a couple days of practice with an illness, though the team has expressed that they figure Diggs will be fine for the game on Saturday.

Needless to say, the health of the Vikings receivers is crucial for the team’s chances of beating the 49ers and their top defense.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) suffered a cut that required stitches. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Vikings have a tough challenge at 49ers

While practice injuries happen, you don’t hear of many instances of a player needing stitches for a cut.

It’s a fluky accident for Thielen and the Vikings, and while he presumably will try to play, it’s hard to say if he’ll be affected at all. The Vikings’ challenge clearly gets tougher if Thielen or Diggs are less than 100 percent.

It’s a bad break for the Vikings if Thielen is affected by a freak injury, but not the first time the Vikings have suffered a bad break in the postseason.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab





