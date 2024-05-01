Adam Korsak breaks down new Rutgers football punter Jakob Anderson

Jakob Anderson has a big fan in Adam Korsak, the Rutgers football legendary punter. And Korsak believes that Anderson has the potential to help the Scarlet Knights.

Last week, Anderson committed to Rutgers football where he is expected to step in and immediately compete for the starting job. Like so many punters in college football and the NFL, Anderson comes to America having originally played Australian Rules Football.

He replaces Flynn Appleby, who was with the program two years and won the starting punting job last year following a redshirt season in 2022. Appleby, like Anderson, is a convert from Aussie Rules.

He averaged 39.6 yards per punt last season.

Korsak, who in 2022 during his final season at Rutgers won the Ray Guy Award, sees in Anderson the ability to come in and make an impact. The Ray Guy Award is given to the nation’s top punter.

“Jakob is a great talent with a natural ability to punt the ball,” Korsak told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday. “He is an enthusiastic person and I am excited to see him compete. Fortunately, I have been to punt with him a few times and he has impressed!”

Anderson, a 20-year-old, is a product of Prokick Australia. The developmental group helps to train Aussie Rules players for American football.

One of the big names powering Prokick Australia is Tim Gleeson, a former Rutgers punter.

“He has a great ability to look very natural punting the ball, and he is very enthusiastic in regard to getting started,” Korsak said. “I’m excited for Jakob to compete for Rutgers nation this upcoming fall.”

Korsak and Appleby were both developed by Prokick Australia.

