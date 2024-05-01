Acorns fall to Elks for third-straight loss

Apr. 30—Box Score

At Lake Quinault

ELKS 13, ACORNS 0 (5 inn.)

Oakville 000 00 — 0

Lake Quinault 311 8X — 13

OAK Pitching — N. Kluth 3.1 IP, 8 H, 10 ER, 5 BB, 4 K; Charles 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K Highlights — Charles 0-1, BB, SB

The Oakville baseball team continued to struggle on Tuesday, as the Acorns lost to Lake Quinault 13-0 for its third consecutive loss.

The Acorns (7-6, 2-3 CVL) fell behind 3-0 after one and trailed 5-0 going into the fourth.

That's where the Elks pulled away, scoring eight runs on six hits to go up double digits.

Oakville couldn't get the bats going at any point, as they were no-hit and only reached base twice.

With the loss, the Acorns will likely be the No. 4 seed in the 1B District 4 tournament, and they'll play the winner of Wednesday's Naselle-Mossyrock matchup in a district semifinal on Monday.

Before that, though, Oakville will wrap up its regular season by hosting Pope John Paul II on Thursday and Wishkah Valley on Friday.