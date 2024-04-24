Abilene to ask voters to decide on youth sports complex

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Abilene will ask voters to decide on a sales tax to fund a new youth sports complex.

In 2023, the city commissioned Wichita State University to conduct a feasibility study, along with an economic impact study. The complex would include playing fields for youth baseball, softball, men’s and coed slow pitch, as well as pickleball, along with seating and support facilities.

The results of the study showed that 75% of participants either participated or had someone in their family who participated in sports, with baseball and football being the most popular. The study also found that the proposed complex is operationally, financially, and technically feasible.

In addition, the economic impact study found that the complex would add $1,474,814.16 to the local economy annually. The full results of the study can be viewed here.

On Monday, the Abilene City Commission voted 5-0 to place the issue on the ballot for Aug. 6. Voters will be asked to approve a 0.35% sales tax, which would raise $3.75 million over 10 years to pay for the project.

For more information on the sales tax vote, click here. To learn more about the city of Abilene’s Comprehensive Plan for 2024-2025, click here.

