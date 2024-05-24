Aaron Rodgers loves Jets’ loaded primetime schedule: ‘We are must-watch TV’

The Jets again appear to be the talk of the town heading into this season.

After another busy winter in which they acquired numerous weapons for returning quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York’s been generating a ton of buzz heading into the new league year.

With their future Hall of Fame QB back at the helm in his return from injury, New York is set to host six primetime games during the regular season, which is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the most in football.

All six of those games are set to take place over the first 11 weeks of the season, starting with their opening matchup against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. While some may view that as a daunting task early on in the season, Rodgers is excited for it and he’s embracing the opportunity to showcase the new-look team on the game's brightest stage.

“It’s not surprising,” the QB said on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. “I mean I love it, we are must-watch TV. That’s pretty obvious, I think everyone knows that. Whether you love me or hate me, people want to see me play, they enjoy watching me play.”

This marks the second consecutive season in which the Rodgers led Jets are scheduled to play six primetime games.

That quickly backfired on the league last season, though, as New York’s campaign was derailed when the QB suffered his season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL broadcast executive Mike North feels that because of that the Jets "owe" the league one this season, and Rodgers took exception to that comment.

“Whatever,” he said. “I don’t care what anybody has to say about that, that’s great. It was s—ty for me, it was rough for the league, I get it. Me only playing a few games, that’s going to be different this year.”

With a healthy and motivated Rodgers under center and an onslaught of nationally televised contests, New York will look to end its 13-year postseason drought.