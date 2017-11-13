Aaron Judge wins AL Rookie of the Year award after historic season

There wasn’t much drama to be had in this year’s Rookie of the Year awards in baseball. We knew the American League award would go to the New York Yankees’ home-run swatting star Aaron Judge, the question was whether Judge would get all 30 first-place votes.

And even that wasn’t much of a question.

We got the answer Monday, as the Baseball Writers Association of America revealed the winners and the ballots and — no real surprise here — Judge and his 52 homers were unanimous. He’s the ninth Yankees player to win the Rookie of the Year award and second to win it unanimously.

With Judge in first place, Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox finished second with 23 second-place votes and Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles finished third with five second-place votes. Matt Olsen of the Oakland Athletics finished fourth and Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros finished fifth.

Judge, 25, was the biggest no-brainer of any awards category this year. He broke the rookie home run record by blasting 52 of them. He hit 284/.422/.627 on the season and is a strong finalist for the MVP award too. He was an integral part of the Yankees’ surprising run to the postseason in 2017. So Judge not winning this award would have been the most dumbfounding thing to happen in sports this decade.

You can knock Judge for his strikeouts, which were plentiful, and his post-All Star game slump, which got pretty ugly around August, but his September was a return to form, hitting 15 homers with 32 RBIs and helping the Yankees to the postseason.

This story will be updated.

