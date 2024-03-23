Aaron Donald says he's the greatest of his time, won't say he's the greatest of all-time

Aaron Donald brought his 10-year career to an end this week, and discussions immediately began about where he fits among the greatest players in NFL history.

Those discussions even took place in the Donald household, where the Rams posted a video of Donald and his wife, Erica, discussing his legacy while sitting in his childhood home. The discussion starts with Erica asking Aaron, "Are you the greatest of all time?"

"I think in my era yes, but everybody was different," Donald said. "You've got guys that were great that I looked up to like Ray Lewis that were the greatest in their time, Polamalu a Pittsburgh guy, Lawrence Taylor. Different eras, it's hard to say, because the game changed so much."

Donald is certainly on the short list of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, along with Lewis and Taylor, Reggie White, Dick Butkus and Mean Joe Greene. He'll be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2029.